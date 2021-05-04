  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Bagenalstown fundraiser raised €1k for local causes

Bagenalstown fundraiser raised €1k for local causes

Tuesday, May 04, 2021

Coin Rea (chairperson Bagenalstown Area Chamber Committee) presents the proceeds of their “Christmas Jumper Day” to Marian Manning (St. Lazerian’s House). Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

A BAGENALSTOWN fundraiser has raised much-welcomed funds for worthy local causes.

St Lazerian’s House and BEAM services received cheques totalling €1,010 recently, the proceeds of a Christmas jumper day organised by Bagenalstown Area Chamber.

The event, which was held on 21-22 December, saw many local businesses take part by having staff sport festive Christmas jumpers, with customers donating money.

Cheques were recently presented to John Murphy of BEAM and Marian Manning of St Lazerian’s House at Fairgreen Park.

The event was part of the area chamber’s Christmas by the Barrow programme, which did much to lift spirits in the town.

Speaking of the fundraiser, PRO Bill Fanning said: “Charities have had a hard time the last year and we wanted to do something for local charities especially. It’s our first year doing it; we were very happy with it and hope to make it an annual event.

The Bagenalstown Area Chamber is currently developing an app that will feature local businesses, attractions and news.

Coin Rea (right_ chairperson Bagenalstown Area Chamber Committee) presents the proceeds of their “Christmas Jumper Day” to John Murphy (Beam Services)

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

One government backed mortgage approved for first time buyer in Carlow this year

Tuesday, 04/05/21 - 7:49pm

Less than five new cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Tuesday

Tuesday, 04/05/21 - 7:40pm

Call out for Carlow students to enter the young scientist competition

Tuesday, 04/05/21 - 5:23pm