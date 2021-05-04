Bagenalstown fundraiser raised €1k for local causes

A BAGENALSTOWN fundraiser has raised much-welcomed funds for worthy local causes.

St Lazerian’s House and BEAM services received cheques totalling €1,010 recently, the proceeds of a Christmas jumper day organised by Bagenalstown Area Chamber.

The event, which was held on 21-22 December, saw many local businesses take part by having staff sport festive Christmas jumpers, with customers donating money.

Cheques were recently presented to John Murphy of BEAM and Marian Manning of St Lazerian’s House at Fairgreen Park.

The event was part of the area chamber’s Christmas by the Barrow programme, which did much to lift spirits in the town.

Speaking of the fundraiser, PRO Bill Fanning said: “Charities have had a hard time the last year and we wanted to do something for local charities especially. It’s our first year doing it; we were very happy with it and hope to make it an annual event.

The Bagenalstown Area Chamber is currently developing an app that will feature local businesses, attractions and news.