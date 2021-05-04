Gsoc notified after man who came to garda attention dies

Tuesday, May 04, 2021

The Garda Ombudsman (Gsoc) has been notified after the death of a man in Offaly who had come to the attention of officers.

On Monday, gardaí were called to the scene of a disturbance at a premises in Tullamore.

Gardaí said that in the course of dealing with the incident urgent medical assistance was requested for a man aged in his late 40s.

The man was treated at the scene and was removed by ambulance to Tullamore Hospital where he has since been pronounced dead.

Gardaí said that the local coroner has been notified and the outcome of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of further enquires in the case.

