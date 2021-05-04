  • Home >
One government backed mortgage approved for first time buyer in Carlow this year

Tuesday, May 04, 2021

Only one government backed mortgage has been for approved for a Carlow first time buyer in the first quarter of this year.

Only one of four applications made so far this year in Carlow has been successful in gaining a Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan according to figures released to Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin O’Brion.

The government backed mortgage , which is available through local authorities for first time buyers, can be used to purchase a new or second-hand property or for self-build.

Only one of four applications made to Carlow County Council were successful

Housing minister Daragh O’Brien said nationally each local authority had a credit committee and it was a matter for the committee to make a decision to grant the loan.

This was done with the consideration of recommendations of the Housing Agency which assesses applications on behalf of local authorities.

A Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan provides up to 90% of the market value of the property.

