  • Home >
  • National News >
  • President Higgins’ puppy goes viral as he tries to get owner’s attention during interview

President Higgins’ puppy goes viral as he tries to get owner’s attention during interview

Tuesday, May 04, 2021

James Cox

President Michael D Higgins’ dogs often steal the attention during official events, and it happened once again during a TV interview on Sunday.

President Higgins has two Bernese Mountain Dogs, Bród and Misneach, and he is often seen walking them around the Phoenix Park.

During an interview with RTÉ over the weekend, puppy Misneach was doing absolutely everything he could to get his owner’s attention.

Mr Higgins gave the puppy a pat on the head but made sure to remain professional as he finished the interview.

The video of Misneach quickly went viral and it has since been uploaded to the President’s TikTok account.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

New searches under way for missing Co Down woman Lisa Dorrian

Tuesday, 04/05/21 - 2:53pm

Court approves €60,000 settlement for family whose VW crossover caught fire

Tuesday, 04/05/21 - 2:48pm

Court rules children kept in Ireland over facemask issue must be returned to France

Tuesday, 04/05/21 - 2:41pm