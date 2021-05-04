  • Home >
Tusla asks survivors of mother and baby homes to contact them

Tuesday, May 04, 2021

Digital Desk Staff

Tusla has appealed to survivors of mother and baby homes to make contact with the agency if they suffered abuse as a child.

As the Irish Examiner reports, many survivors of the homes gave birth when they were underage, and in some cases became pregnant as a result of sexual abuse, the agency said in a statement.

The person who caused them harm may still be a risk to children today.

“We recognise how difficult it is for someone to talk about an abusive experience, but sharing experiences and information helps us to keep current children safe,” said Cormac Quinlan, director of transformation and policy with Tusla.

“We know from the numerous reports about historical child sexual abuse in Ireland that many perpetrators of abuse were involved in the abuse of multiple children over time.”

