All-Star award for Bagenalstown business

By Suzanne Pender

A BAGENALSTOWN-based marketing company has this week been awarded a Business All-Star accreditation, acknowledging their hard work, commitment and contribution to small businesses nationwide.

Flag Lane Marketing, Flag Lane, Skahanrane, Bagenalstown was awarded the Business All-Star accreditation, which is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria.

“I’m super excited to have received this All-Star accreditation. I am so honoured … it is a fantastic acknowledgement of our hard work, our commitment and our contribution that we have given to hundreds of small businesses around the island of Ireland,” said Lynda Bolger, marketing consultant of Flag Lane Marketing.

“Our mission is to help small businesses grow and in doing so, strengthen their brand, their businesses and their community. Because small, growing businesses give back to their communities, they employ local people and they donate to local charities,” she added.

The accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

The certificate verifies that Flag Lane Marketing has achieved AIBF 2021-1008 Business All-Stars accreditation and is, therefore, also included in the AIBF Register of Irish Business Excellence.

“We’re thrilled to be at this high standard and receive an accolade in recognition of how well we work as a team,” said Lynda.

“I am forever grateful to have such wonderful people around me and fantastic businesses to work with. The accreditation will give our customers the reassurance that they are dealing with a trustworthy company. In the future, it will give our potential customers confidence knowing they are dealing with a company that meets the highest standards of verified performance, trust and customer centricity.”

Flag Lane Marketing is a marketing agency that is driven purely by the vision to help small businesses grow.

They believe strongly in the power of clever, creative and outside the box thinking, in fact, it’s their mission to put marketing on the agenda for every single small business in Ireland.