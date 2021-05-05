Borris House secures funding for its conservation

By Suzanne Pender

The impressive Borris House has this week secured funding of €32,000 to carry out conservation projects, aimed at repairing and safeguarding the historic property.

Borris House received the funding as part of the Historic Structures Fund 2021.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the announcement, describing it as “great news for Borris House and Carlow”.

“In addition, this funding will also provide a welcome boost to local construction and heritage trades. The funding will help us to continue to celebrate the richness of Borris House and help to preserve our connections to its past,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

Minister of state for heritage and electoral reform, Malcolm Noonan announced this week that 85 heritage projects right across the country, including Borris House, will benefit from a total of €3m under this year’s Historic Structures Fund (HSF).