Covid-19: Seven further deaths, 418 additional cases

James Cox

Seven further Covid-19 related deaths and 418 additional cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today.

Of the deaths notified today, five occurred in April, one in February and one in January. The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 67-92 years.

There has now been a total of 4,915 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is now a total of 251,087 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

199 are men/214 are women.

73 per cent are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 30 years old.

167 in Dublin, 39 in Cork, 32 in Donegal, 29 in Kildare, 22 in Meath and the remaining 129 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of Monday May 3rd, 1,621,870 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,174,292 people have received their first dose.

447,578 people have received their second dose.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “As we look forward to the greater reopening of activities and services, our key objective now is to maintain our course in coming weeks and follow the public health advice in our daily activities.

“When you are planning to meet someone, remember that outdoors is safer for everybody. And when you meet up, stay at a 2m distance, keep to a small group and avoid crowded areas — this will minimise the risk of passing the virus from person to person, driving down the incidence rate and keeping our society open.

“Throughout this pandemic we have seen outbreaks and clusters of disease as a result of social events such as funerals, wakes and birthday parties. Unfortunately we need to continue to stay vigilant to the infectious nature of this disease and avoid congregating together in large groups. We need all sectors of society to continue to encourage and support the public health messages and to help everyone to stay safe.”

Just over 2.1 million Covid-19 vaccines have been delivered to Ireland up to and including last Sunday, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

As of Monday, more than 1.6 million doses had been administered.

The Department of Health says 30 per cent of the population aged 16 and older have had at least one dose of the jab.

Vaccination programme

A statement from the department read: “Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme strategy is to distribute all available vaccine as quickly as is operationally possible, prioritising those who are most vulnerable to Covid-19.

“The programme is based on the principles of safety, effectiveness and fairness, with the objective of reducing severe illness, hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19 infection.”

