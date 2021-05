Mark Hayden

Blanchardstown, Dublin and formerly of Tinryland, Carlow, passed away, peacefully, on 4 May 2021, following a tragic accident.

He will be sadly missed by his loving mother Barbara, father Pat, step-father Peter, brother Lynn, sisters Ursula and Patricia, brothers-in-law, uncle, aunt, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Mark rest in peace. Funeral arrangements to follow shortly.