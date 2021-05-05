  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Hazel Chu seeking nomination for Dublin Bay South by-election

Hazel Chu seeking nomination for Dublin Bay South by-election

Wednesday, May 05, 2021

James Cox

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu has confirmed she is seeking the Green Party nomination for the Dublin Bay South by-election.

The Green Party Chairperson says she is running to ensure diversity on the ballot.

She recently had an unsuccessful and controversial bid for the Seanad by-election as an Independent candidate.

Ms Chu will not run as an Independent or with another party in the by-election, she will be competing with councillor Claire Byrne to be on the ticket for the Greens.

Criticism

Ms Chu says she’s aware her decision to seek the Green Party’s endorsement will invite criticism.

She told Newstalk: “There’s always going to be criticism and there’s always going to be commentary. I don’t think anybody can ever run without someone giving out somewhere and in relation to the commentary about me running as an Independent ‘against’ my party, my party specifically came out after the Seanad issues and said: ‘Listen, there was no candidate that was endorsed but we didn’t turn anyone away either’.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Investment funds buying complete housing estates ‘unacceptable’ – Taoiseach

Wednesday, 05/05/21 - 4:12pm

CAB seize cars, cash and freeze €110k in bank accounts

Wednesday, 05/05/21 - 4:07pm

Teen’s mother paid his €400-a-week cannabis habit

Wednesday, 05/05/21 - 4:00pm