Man arrested as gardaí seize €37,000 in cash in Clare

Wednesday, May 05, 2021

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to the seizure of almost €37,000 in cash in Co Clare on Tuesday.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting criminal activity in Clare, gardaí from the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit stopped a car on the Drumbiggle Road, Ennis at around 8.30pm.

Gardaí carried out a search of the vehicle and discovered nearly €37,000 in cash that was wrapped in cling film.

A man, aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene and brought to Ennis Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Ennis District Court this afternoon.

