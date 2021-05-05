Mark hits jackpot with sale of software firm

Mark Hughes, chief executive officer and co-founder of gambling software company Banach Technology

By Charlie Keegan

THE entrepreneurial flair of 35-year-old Carlow man Mark Hughes has paid off handsomely with the recent sale for $43 million (€36 million) of gambling software company Banach Technology, of which Mark is chief executive officer and co-founder.

Dublin-based Banach Technology is a ‘sportsbook solutions provider’, delivering new and innovative product for the sports betting industry from its Dublin headquarters. The company has now been acquired by an Irish subsidiary of Australian online bookmaker PointsBet.

Mark Hughes is to become chief operating officer at PointsBet, with Banach’s other three founders also taking senior roles.

The youngest of six children of Seamus and Mary (née Carbery) from Carlow, Mark is married to Rebecca Dunne from Ballinabranna and they reside in the Killiney area of Dublin with their two young children.

Mark was educated at Bishop Foley Primary School, Carlow and Presentation College, Askea. He graduated with a degree in economics and finance from UCD.

Having worked for six years at Paddy Power bookmakers at its Dublin headquarters, Mark worked his way from the bottom upwards at the country’s biggest bookmakers. Along with three work colleagues – Alex Zevenbergen, Rob Reck and Hadrien Lepretre – they played a leading role in establishing the Quants department at Paddy Power. Quants is the use of mathematical and statistical methods in finance.

Branching out on their own, the four ex-Paddy Power employees established Banach Technology, having secured €2.2 million in seed funding in July 2018. Banach employs some 40 technology and product staff.

Mark Hughes stated: “I am extremely proud of the business and team we have built over the last few years. We could not be more excited about the burgeoning US opportunity and the role the Banach team will play in accelerating and strengthening PointsBet’s pre-game, in-play and free-to-play offering in the United States.”