Residents angered over spiked railing surrounding Tullow housing estate

By Elizabeth Lee

RESIDENTS in Tullow are furious over a newly-erected railing that a local developer has erected around their estate, while a massive ridge of soil, called a berm, that was put up within days last week is having a massive impact on their gardens and surroundings.

The railings surround The Links housing estate on the outskirts of Tullow and are part of a site where a massive 33,000auare metre warehouse is being built. Carlow Warehousing Ltd is building the warehouse, which will cover about eight acres and will be used as storage for Smyths Toys.

The project is expected to cost around €27 million after An Bord Pleanála gave it the green light on certain conditions, including specifying landscaping details and the type of fencing to be used. One of the conditions is that spiky ‘palisade’ fencing should not be used and that the softer-looking, mesh-like, ‘paladin’ fencing should be used instead. One of the reasons given by An Bord Pleanála for the switch in fencing styles was in the “interest of visual amenity”.

The mound of clay, the berm, was included in the planning permission, but locals are horrified at the impact it’s having on their homes.

Carlow County Council issued an enforcement order on Carlow Warehousing last Wednesday, informing developer Ned Nolan that the railings were in breach of the planning conditions. However, there was an error on the document so it’s believed the council will reissue the enforcement order early this week.

Residents in The Links housing estate are furious over the use of spike-topped palisade fencing that’s visible at the back of their houses, asserting that it’s in breach of the planning conditions.

“This is a health and safety issue and it needs to be stopped. The spikes are a danger to the residents and to our children. It’s also too close to our garden walls, it’s dangerous,” one of the residents, Noel Fludgate, told ***The Nationalist***.

“We’re going to spend another summer in the garden and it’s like we’re caged in,” added another resident, who did not wish to be named. “We have a gorgeous estate here and we all take pride in our homes. With this fencing, it’s like we’re in jail. It’s two feet above our garden walls and spike-topped, so it’s very visible.”

The residents of The Links estate held a meeting on Thursday evening, which was attended by several councillors and deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

***The Nationalist*** contacted the developer, Mr Nolan, about the situation and he’s adamant that he’s complying with the conditions. However, Carlow County Council confirmed that enforcement proceedings were issued in relation to complaints received regarding the fencing, while further complaints received are currently under investigation.