Suspended sentence for Carlow dad whose toddler ate hash

THE father of a toddler who ate cannabis he had left on a windowsill received an eight-month suspended sentence at Carlow District Court last week. The man aged in his 30s had previously pleaded guilty to causing the child suffering or injury and cannot be identified to protect the identity of the child.

Evidence had previously been heard that the child was brought to hospital in an unresponsive state on 12 February 2019 after she had eaten cannabis resin that she had found in her home in Carlow town. The court was told the little girl ate the cannabis after she climbed onto a sofa and found it on a windowsill. The girl’s father usually kept the drugs out of reach, on top of a kitchen press, but because the kitchen was being renovated he had moved it to where the child had found it.

The man had more than 120 previous convictions.

The case had been adjourned for a probation report, which was described last week as positive by Judge Carthy. The man’s partner had also written to the judge about how the child was getting on. Judge Carthy noted the defendant was engaging well with the probation services in recent years.

“We have a one-year-old child who, unfortunately, ingested cannabis and became quite ill,” she said, “Thankfully, through the intervention of St Luke’s Hospital, she has recovered well, as I understand.”

Judge Carthy imposed the eight-month sentence for 24 months. The defendant was ordered to engage with the probation services during this period and to avail of all appointments and supports offered.