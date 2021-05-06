Arts festival will see mix of live, digital and virtual experiences

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Arts Festival, the first big cultural event of the summer, makes a welcome return next month.

Cutting edge technology collides with culture, as Carlow Arts Festival announces an ambitious hybrid programme of live, digital and virtual experiences taking place over ten days from 4-13 June featuring works by international, national and local artists.

Always seeking to create stunning and unique arts experiences for its audiences, this year’s organisers have found ways to connect in both the public and digital realm.

Pioneers of digital arts experiences, especially in a festival context, this year, Carlow Arts Festival will launch its own custom built virtual festival campus – virtual venues will host live events, talks and screen content – this is the first time the technology will be showcased for an Irish festival and has only been seen at international groundbreaking festivals Burning Man and SXSW.

“Our digitally native, online, virtual and live programme is Carlow Arts Festival continuing to carve out new territory,” said festival director Jo Mangan.

“We have been building significant expertise and leadership in the digital realm over the last number of years with our virtual reality film programming alongside other digitally native work. As well as creating an entirely immersive 360 Virtual Festival Campus to house events this year, we are platforming the best boundary-leaping work in the digital realm from overseas, as well as Ireland,” Jo added.

“As always, we are making the arts accessible to all and have worked hard to ensure accessibility is woven into the entirety of the programme.

“This accessibility focus is also seen in the continuation of free and ‘pick your price’ programming and events created specifically for frontline workers and care homes,” said Jo.

Jo explains that in addition to commissioning numerous projects this year, Carlow Arts Festival has also found itself becoming producers and makers.

“Bringing artists together from different backgrounds, planning, readjusting, reimagining together – this became the main order of business. This has proved both necessary as well as rewarding as we wrestled this year’s festival into shape,” explained Jo.

“Thank you to all the artists and the amazing Carlow Arts Festival team, who have held faith and worked way above the ‘above and beyond’ with me towards creating our incredibly ambitious programme this year.”

Not satisfied with just smallscale, in-person and online options, the festival director approached artist/designer/coder Ciara del Grosso to imagine the festival in the virtual world.

The result is epic – a virtual festival campus. You imagine it, and it can happen. Want to fly high above the site and get a bird’s eye view? You can. Want your avatar to dance beside others in close proximity while shouting in each other’s ear over the music? You can.

The programme for the public realm includes live events and experiences (with limited capacity), with highlights including: Woman in the Machine, cocreated with Visual – an exciting largescale film, digital and live project emanating from Carlow’s landmark former Braun building.

Invisible Opera created by Michael Trainor with Carlow Arts Festival and Irish National Opera will allow the audience to interact with a sound and light installation using the individual instruments and voices from La Bohème housed in individual tent structures.

There’ll also be a continued focus on outdoor work, which will see SPRAOÍ create stunning installations around the town. Tumble Circus brings its brand-new Travelling Cycle Circus to residential and care homes around Carlow and Fidget Feet presents an aerial explosion of dance and Irish music called A Handful of Dreams.

Carlovian Cian Kinsella (of Lords of Strutt fame) has been commissioned to create Grow, a site-specific show on his farmland and, throughout the festival, a largescale, high-profile visual art commission from Maser will be created.

The programme for the digital realm will be screened online and at Carlow Arts Festival’s virtual festival campus (access via Altspace VR), with virtual venues set to host live events, talks and screened content.

The expanded digital strand includes innovative and immersive digitally native events, a VR cinema series of curated 360 films including Chalkroom by Laurie Anderson and Hsin-Chien Huang and Rosario Dawson in the stunningly animated punk adventure Battlescar.

Saolré – an Irish short film programme – features six films including Drifting, starring Paul Mescal. Architecture on Film is a programme of architecture-led short films, including The Women of the Bauhaus, a homage to the forgotten Bauhauswomen. The Latin American Dance Films programme features documentary and fiction representing a slice of the expansive creativity of that land: America (Latina) – (Latin) America.

Highlights for live digital events include Prometheus, a live interactive online show for children from Catalonia that retells the Greek myth with Lego, with an unexpected spin.

The House Never Wins is an award-winning interactive game theatre piece that you can play from the comfort of your home. Swan Lake the Game is a remix of the famous Russian ballet from the Netherlands, but torn apart and put back together again in the form of an online event, hosted in a unique virtual theatre environment.

A limited number of tickets for all of the live events and digital experiences are on sale now from www.CarlowArtsFestival.com.

A number of the family-friendly shows from Fidget Feet will have an allocation of tickets available to frontline workers and their families while the Tumble Circus shows are only being performed in care home settings.

For more, visit www.carlowartsfestival.com, Twitter @CarlowArts | Instagram carlow_arts_festival | Facebook @CarlowArtsFestival.