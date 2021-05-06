Death notices and funeral announcements

Molly Collins née Rafter

Whitehall, Dublin and formerly of Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, died on 5 May 2021 (peacefully) at the Mater Hospital; beloved wife of the late Joe. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Mary, grandchildren Andrew and Michelle, great-grandchildren Rhys, Josh and Cian, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

In accordance with Government guidelines on public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for family. Those who would have liked to attend but due to the current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence section below. The Funeral Mass for Molly can be seen on Saturday morning, 8 May, at 10am via the following link http://www.whitehall.dublindiocese.ie/live-services/