‘Did somebody say Chinese?’

By Suzanne Pender

JUST Eat has sifted through the last decade of Carlow’s takeaway orders and their new ‘takeaway race’ findings have revealed Carlow’s favourite eats when it comes to ordering in.

Looking at the last decade’s orders, Chinese food has almost single-handedly monopolised the top spot for the last decade by winning ‘best consecutive’ record as most ordered takeaway in Carlow for ten years running, from 2011 to 2020.

In 2020, Chinese orders made up for a whopping 40% of total orders made in Carlow, while takeaway orders have risen by an incredible 183.46% in the last decade.

In 2020, the top five cuisines in Carlow were: 1 Chinese, 2 pizza, 3 burgers, 4 kebabs and 5 Italian.

With takeaways falling just short of a way of life in the last year, this data gives Carlow readers an insight into their subconscious habits and might also settle that never-ending question ‘what should we order in for dinner tonight?’