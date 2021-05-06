No new cases of Covid-19 reported in Bagenalstown LEA for over a month

A further six cases of Covid-19 were reported in Carlow on Thursday evening among 393 nationally.

According to most recent figures, the Bagenalstown Local Electoral Area (LEA) hasn’t recorded a new case in just over a month.

The highest number of recent cases in Carlow continues to be in the Tullow LEA. Figures between 19 April and 3 May show 30 cases in the Tullow LEA. This is down from 37 between 12-26 April.

The Carlow LEA figure is 14, up five from the previous amount while the Bagenalstown LEA is at zero. The last time the Bagenalstown LEA had a new case was back in late March.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths notified today 3 occurred in May, 2 occurred in March and 3 occurred in February or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 79 years and the age range was 55 – 97 years.

There has been a total of 4,921 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 5 May, the HPSC has been notified of 393 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 251,474 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

175 are men / 211 are women

79% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 28 years old

173 in Dublin, 42 in Cork, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Donegal, 15 in Meath and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 131 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday 4 May, 1,655,866 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,201,373 people have received their first dose

454,493 people have received their second dose

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We all want the easing of restrictions next week to be a significant turning point in this pandemic. We have worked so hard to reduce the spread of this disease. More than 30% of adults have now been vaccinated with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ireland and it is time to feel hopeful and to start planning our summer.

“The choices we make now are vital to minimise the incidence of COVID-19 throughout May and June. Prioritise being outside and avoid crowds. Know the symptoms – self-isolate immediately and phone your GP if you have them. By protecting yourself, you are protecting everyone you know from infection.”