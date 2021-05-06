Record number of speeding drivers summonsed to Carlow courts

A RECORD number of speeding drivers have been summonsed to court for speeding offences in Carlow this year.

One hundred and sixty people have been summonsed to court in Carlow in the first three months of the year. This compares to 140 for the entire year of 2020, while 2021 also looks set to surpass the 249 people who were summonsed to Carlow courts in 2019.

Driver are summonsed to court for speeding offences on the county’s roads after they fail to pay a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice within the statutory limit.

Courts in Carlow have one of the highest rates of speeding summons being issued in the country.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices are generally issued by standard post.

Separately, 49 drivers received summons in the first quarter after failing to pay FCPN for holding a mobile phone while driving.

This compares to 104 in 2020 and 93 in 2019.