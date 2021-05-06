Shillelagh NS celebrates 200th birthday

By Elizabeth Lee

THIS year, the youngsters, teachers and parents of Shillelagh No 1 National School should be looking forward to a great, big party to celebrate the school’s 200th birthday. But this being 2021 and the world still restricted by Covid-19, they’ll take their little pops of celebration as and when they can.

“Everything has been postponed so we’ll have little celebrations throughout the year. We’ll do what we can, but we’ll definitely have cake at some stage,” smiled school principal Sonya Burgess.

There’s joy to be found in the little things, just like the beautiful, commemorative coasters created by one of the senior pupils, Libby Collins, that are on sale in the school, or the photography competition that invited entries from children and adults alike. The winning photos have been selected and they’re now being compiled into an 18-month calendar, with July 2021 being the first month featured.

It’s quite lucky that there’s no exact date as to when the school opened back in 1821, because it means that Sonya and the board of management can pick the best times to organise events, according to the scale of the lockdowns.

“Every year brings its own challenges and the past year has certainly highlighted this for everyone. When you work and learn in a building which has overseen 200 years of education, you are strengthened by the knowledge that we can overcome,” said Sonya.

It was the foresight of a local gentleman, Lord Fitzwilliam of the nearby Coolattin Estate, that brought about the creation of a purpose-built school in Shillelagh two centuries ago, replacing smaller, voluntary schools in the area. Early reports show 100 male pupils and 76 female pupils on the roll. Back then, it would have been a community ravaged by typhus, resulting in much loss of life. Shillelagh No 1 NS remains under Church of Ireland patronage to this day, with Cannon Brian O’Rourke as chairperson of the board of management.

Now, the small but beautifully-formed school has 27 pupils, with Sonya and Ruth Deane as mainstream teachers, complemented by Ruth Hanbidge as a special education teacher. The trio of educators always aim for the best outcome for their pupils and have, no doubt, been tested themselves over the past 14 months.

The school’s administration is in the capable hands of secretary Sandra Masterson, while school cleaner Tracey Kearney has been a vital cog in getting children back to school this year after periods of distance learning.

It’s a small, tight school community that tends to linger in the pupils’ and teachers’ minds long after they’ve moved on in their lives. It’s a special place, where childhood memories are made and where past teachers often return to visit, including former principal Irene Tyner, who recently celebrated her 90th birthday, and Nuala Beattie, who still pops back to sub occasionally.

It’s the strength and support of the community that has bolstered Sonya and her crew through the most difficult year in their teaching careers. Sonya cannot speak highly enough about the support of the boards of management past and present, the parent body and the local community, especially during the past year.

“As a small school, we are ever grateful for the support and goodwill shown by the surrounding community, enabling us to preserve, upkeep and update the building and to participate in community life in the village. The school ethos endeavours to allow the children to hone their skills and personalities so that they can contribute positively and fully to society,” explained Sonya.

“Overlooking the village, our school has witnessed a wide variety of happenings in its 200 years. I think that helps to keep us grounded as we move forward in a time of great and positive changes in education in the 21st century,” she concluded.

In conjunction with the 200th anniversary, the school has launched a website, where you can keep up to date with activities. Log onto http://www.shillelaghno1.ie/