Cannabis worth €120,000 seized as gardaí arrest two men in Skerries

James Cox

Gardaí have seized over €120,000 of suspected cannabis herb and arrested two men during a number of searches in the Skerries area of Dublin on Thursday.

At approximately 6,45pm, as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area, gardaí from the Divisional Crime Task Force DMR North accompanied by officers from the Balbriggan Drugs Unit conducted a search of a residence in the Mourne estate area of Skerries.

Approximately €800 of suspected cannabis herb was seized by gardaí, along with a weighing scales.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene, and he was detained at Balbriggan Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He has since been charged and released on bail.

In a related search of a residence in the same area later that evening, approximately €120,000 of suspected cannabis herb was discovered in five large vacuum packed bags and seized by gardaí.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene of this search and detained at Ballymun Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.