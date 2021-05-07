Death notices and funeral arrangements

George Ramsbottom

Founding member New Oak Boys FC. From 188 Sleaty St. and formerly of The Numbers and New Oak Estate, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on 7 May 2021, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved husband of Sheila, much loved father of Michelle, Keith and Lisa, adored grandfather of Lauren, Corey, Georgi, Lexi, Libbi and Robin and cherished brother of Willie, Betty, Teresa, Margaret and the late Michael.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Shane, Lisa’s partner Paul, Keith’s partner Ewelina, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May George Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family, in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Monday at 12 noon and will be followed by a private cremation in Dublin.

George’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

George’s funeral cortège will will leave his residence and travel along Sleaty St and Maryborough St., Graiguecullen, en route to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen at 11.30am approximately. Friends and neighbours are very welcome to line that route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect.

The family would like to thank you for your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Beaumont Hospital dialysis unit.

Maureen Purcell

Mountain View, Pollerton, Carlow and formerly of Castletimon Road, Coolock, Dublin, on 7 May 2021 (peacefully) in the gentle loving care for over 10 years of the Sacred Heart Hospital. Predeceased by her brothers James, John, William and Joseph. Sadly missed by her loving sister Bridget Gibney (Carlow), brother Eamon Purcell (Dublin), brother-in-law James, sisters-in-law Sally and Teresa, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Owing to government guidelines a restricted Funeral Service (max 50) will take place on Monday 10 May at 2.40pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium. This may be viewed using the following link

Newlands Cross Web Service

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Friends of the Sacred Heart Hospital.