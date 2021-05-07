Dublin City Council introducing on-the-spot parking fines

A new pilot scheme from Dublin City Council will see on-the-spot fines handed out to those parking illegally in certain locations.

The 12-month pilot of fixed penalty notices will come into effect on June 1st.

The city council said it will “complement” existing options for dealing with illegally parked cars such as clamping, relocation and removal.

The council said these current options were “effective in most cases” but added that there was “an ongoing challenge in tackling illegal parking on bus and cycle lanes, short stay illegal parking and footpath parking in particular.”

Parking enforcement officer Dermot Stevenson said the council needed another form of enforcement “to keep the city moving”.

“Vehicles illegally parked on a short term basis can disrupt the flow of traffic and cause problems for pedestrians and cyclists,” he said.

“We have done extensive research with other local authorities in recent months and we believe that this additional enforcement tool will increase parking compliance in key areas.”

Christy Burke, chair of the Transportation strategic policy committee (SPC), said: “This initiative is welcome and we would ask all people to park legally and ensure that footpaths are kept clear.

“Parking illegally on footpaths blocks access for the mobility and visually impaired users, for people with buggies and any action which reduces this parking is to be supported.”

It is proposed that after the pilot scheme of 12 months, the council will report back to the Transportation SPC on how effective the fines have been and outline further proposals for consideration.