Gardaí warn of complacency ahead of Covid reopening

Gardaí have warned against complacency as the country prepares to take a further step out of Covid-19 restrictions.

From Monday May 10th, intercounty travel will resume, three households or six people will be able to meet outdoors and a vaccine bonus will come into force.

Non-essential retail click-and-collect services can also resume, along with outdoor retail, while personal services such as hairdressers can reopen by appointment.

Speaking on Friday, Garda deputy commissioner of policing and security, Anne Marie McMahon, said: “Thanks to the hard work and sacrifice of so many, all the Covid-19 indicators are going in the right direction.

“However, as society starts to open up again, we can’t afford to be complacent.

“As we enjoy meeting up with more of our family and friends, and doing activities we haven’t been able to do for a while, please remember not to gather in large groups.

“Please maintain social distancing. Please do not hold or attend house parties. And keep washing your hands.”

Garda fines update

It comes as gardaí have issued almost 4,000 fines to date to people attending or organising house parties and gatherings.

An Garda Síochána has issued a total of 21,277 fines across the range of all Covid breaches to date.

This includes 14,779 €100 fines for non-essential travel, 1,188 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports or ports and 384 fines of €80 for not wearing a face covering.

The force is set to continue high-visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend, in support of public health regulations.

Gardaí continue to remind that travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm.