Group of restaurants planning to open on June 2nd in breach of Covid restrictions

Friday, May 07, 2021

A group of restaurants and cafés is planning to reopen on June 2nd in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

The social media campaign has identified June 2nd as a reopening date as this is when hotels and guesthouse will be permitted to reopen, according to the Irish Examiner.

Hospitality businesses will be allowed to reopen a short time later, but there is no date for indoor dining.

The Irish Exainer reports that the group of restaurateurs is looking to put pressure on Government to drop all hospitality restrictions on June 2nd, including for pubs.

The campaign is not affiliated to the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) which has separately written to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to question why only hotels will be allowed to reopen for indoor dining on June 2nd.

Killarney restaurateur Paul Treyvaud, who is part of the group of restaurants, said on Friday the campaign is urging “all of hospitality and other sectors that are closed” to get involved. The full campaign is due to be unveiled in the coming days.

