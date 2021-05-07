Hollywood star living in ‘parish of Borris’

By Elizabeth Lee

HOLLYWOOD actor Rupert Everett is now living in Co Carlow as he writes the fourth volume of his memoirs.

The darling of both stage and screen, Rupert has starred in such films as The Madness Of King George, My Best Friend’s Wedding and The Happy Prince.

He’s known for his acerbic wit, so his three memoirs, Tainted Glory, Vanquished Years and Red Carpet and Other Banana Skins are full of encounters with people who influenced his life and career.

He’s now living in the “parish of Borris,” according to Hugo Jellett, the man behind the Borris Festival of Ideas and Writing.

Rupert has agreed to take part in the literary festival, which has traditionally attracted national and international writers, novelists, rock stars, politicians and actors.

The festival usually takes place in the historic Borris House, but due to covid-19 restrictions, the literary shindig has been forced online.

Rupert is just one of the many stars of stage, screen and page to grace the spring line-up of the festival.

Tomorrow (Wednesday), Rupert will join fellow actor Simon Callow, where the duo will look back on their fabulous careers on stage and screen. Simon won the hearts of many with his appearance as John Hannah’s partner in Four Weddings and a Funeral, while other notable film credits include A Room With A View and Shakespeare In Love.

The duo are just two stars in a veritable galaxy of guests that will grace the spring series of the Borris House festival.

Novelist Margaret Atwood, who wrote The Handmaid’s Tale and who has been a guest in Borris previously, will appear, as will legendary music producer Brian Eno and artist Laurie Anderson.

The line-up for the coming weeks is: tomorrow (Wednesday), Rupert Everett and Simon Callow; 18 May, David Baddiel and Alan Yentob; 25 May, Laurie Anderson and Brian Eno; 31 May, Emma Dabiri and Lemn Sissay; 3 June, Margaret Atwood and Max Porter; 9 June, David Byrne and Laurie Anderson; and 14 June, surprise guests.

Tickets are available now on www.springseries.ie, with either a single season ticket for €45 or an individual talk ticket at €8.