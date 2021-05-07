‘I hope he never sees the light of day again’ – daughter of murder victim

Eoin Reynolds

The eldest daughter of a man who was murdered by his girlfriend’s estranged husband has told him she will never forgive him and she hopes “he never sees the light of day again.”

Veronica Carberry said her life has been turned upside down and her family devastated by the murder of her father Aidan McMenamy.

Following Ms Carberry’s statement this morning Ms Justice Eileen Creedon sentenced Anthony Paget to life imprisonment for the murder of Mr McMenamy at Clinch’s Court, North Strand Road, Dublin 3. His trial heard that Paget stabbed Mr McMenamy in the early hours of the morning during a row over Paget’s estranged wife Candice Paget.

The 46-year-old, of Carnlough Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but a jury found him guilty of murder by a unanimous verdict following a week-long trial last month.

Numb inside

Ms Carberry said the day her father died, her life turned upside down. What was supposed to be the happiest time of her life, as she moved into a new home, has left her numb inside, needing antidepressants to cope with how she feels and medication to help her sleep. She added: “I have lost the bond with my kids because I am not the mother or the person I was.”

She told her father’s murderer that he will never know the impact the killing has had on the family and added: “I will never forgive him for this and the pain he has caused our family and I hope he never sees the light of day again.”

The deceased’s sister Amanda McMenamy fought back tears as she spoke of how upsetting it is to know that her brother was “on his own without his family to hold his hand,” as he lay dying. Listening to the details of his death during the trial was traumatic, she said, “but we did it as a family”. She said her brother took “the wrong path in life but behind everything he was a very kindhearted young man, he would do anything for you.”

She said the family would never wish any other family to suffer their ordeal, the sleepless nights, not being able to eat. She added: “We just hope and pray that Aidan is resting with our mam and dad.”

Paget’s lawyer Michael Bowman SC read a short letter written by his client in which he said he is sorry for the pain and loss he caused. He said he would use his sentence to pray that his victim’s family find closure.

The life sentence is backdated to July 19th, 2019 when Paget first went into custody.