Latest Covid data: How many cases are there in your local area?

Friday, May 07, 2021

Milford in Co Donegal and Nenagh in Co Tipperary have the highest 14-day incidence rates of Covid-19 in the country.

In the two-week period to May 3rd, the Milford Local Electoral Area (LEA) recorded 94 new cases of the virus, giving it an incidence rate of 682.6, more than five times the national rate (129.7).

Nenagh LEA, with a population of approximately 21,373 according to the last census, has a rate of 594.2 cases per 100,000, having recorded 127 new cases in the same two-week period.

Of the ten LEAs with the highest rates of the virus in the country, three are in Dublin, two are in Tipperary, Donegal and Kildare respectively, and one is in Offaly.

Meanwhile, 43 LEAs around the country have incidence rates below 50 cases per 100,000, 17 of which have rates of zero, detecting less than five cases during the two weeks.

The areas with the lowest rates of Covid-19 are mainly located along the west and south-east coasts.

Kerry and Wexford have the highest number of LEAs with incidence rates of zero (three each), Clare, Cork and Mayo each have two zero-areas, while Kilkenny, Wicklow, Galway, Carlow and Waterford have one each.

In Dublin, of the 31 LEAs, 20 have incidence rates in excess of the national rate, while 13 are beyond the 200 cases per 100,000 mark.

On Thursday, the HSE confirmed it will trial an online portal for booking Covid tests which will allow for self-referrals in areas where the incidence of the virus is high.

The system will mean people will not have to contact their GP in order to get a test and the areas where the service will be made available will be determined by public health doctors.

