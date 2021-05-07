Learn to make Borris lace with the experts

‘Each step of the project will come to you in a unique pack’ – Jules Michael

By Elizabeth Lee

WOULD you like an opportunity to learn more about the craft of Borris lacemaking? Carlow Arts Office and Creative Ireland Carlow are launching a Borris Lace by Post project and are inviting all crafters over the age of 65 years to get involved.

The project will involve participants making and stitching lace with two local artists. Ally Nolan is a designer and craft maker from Bagenalstown, while Jules Michael is a painter and artist living near Borris.

They have designed a six-month project where participants will receive a pack by post each month to learn the creative processes involved in sewing techniques and lacemaking. The beauty of this project is that it will be tailored to what you feel like making.

“Each step of the project will come to you in a unique pack, with materials and instructions for you to complete in your own home,” explained Jules. “Posting out packs is a way for us all to connect while being covid-safe in your own home.”

Ally added that “at the end of the project, we will celebrate the individually crafted pieces and creativity by finding a way to have an exhibition in safety in our community.”

Borris lace was introduced to south Co Carlow 174 years ago as a way for local people to make an income during famine times. The Borris Lacemakers Group was established in 2016 to redress the decline of the craft.

The Borris Lace by Post project is mirroring the concept of supporting local communities through troubled times by addressing positive mental health, physical dexterity, promoting an indigenous craft and all the history, links and stories that go with it.

The Borris Lace by Post project is developed by Carlow Arts Office and Creative Ireland Carlow in collaboration with Borris Lacemakers Group and the EU Craft Hub project.

The first packs will be posted out the week commencing 17 May. This project is free and open to everyone over 65 living in Carlow, so f you would like to get involved, contact Aileen Nolan at [email protected] or text 087 3580224 before 5pm on 14 May.