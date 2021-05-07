Milford bridge closed for repairs after wall was smashed

‘We have ongoing problems with them getting stuck there’ – Jerry Crowley

By Elizabeth Lee

MILFORD bridge will be closed from Monday and traffic will be diverted for the rest of the week, when a specialist construction company rebuilds part of its historic wall.

The notoriously narrow bridge, which is also situated on a tricky bend, was badly damaged in mid-April when a tractor and trailer knocked down a section of its wall, including heavy granite capstones.

The area is a popular spot for walkers and anglers, so it was fortunate that no one got hurt when the capstones and bricks plunged onto the bank below.

A specialist company, Kirwan Masonry Services from Bunclody, is contracted to carry out the works, which will involve retrieving the stonework from the bank below and rebuilding the wall.

Jerry Crowley, senior executive engineer with Carlow Co Council, believes that the work will take about five days to be completed from Monday 10 May.

The bridge will be closed from 8am to 6pm and traffic will be diverted from Milford Cross to the R448, past the Arboretum Garden Centre and up to Tomard and Ballygowan. It is estimated that the repairs will cost in the region of €10,000.

The bridge, though not suitable for heavy goods and agricultural vehicles, is often used as a short cut across the Barrow, despite Carlow Co Council erecting signs warning of its dangers.

“We’ve put up additional signage to advise lorries and long trailers not to go onto the bridge, but one of the problems is that sat-navs often send drivers there as a shortcut. We have ongoing problems with them getting stuck there,” Mr Crowley pointed out.