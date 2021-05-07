St Mullins traffic review

By Elizabeth Lee

THE picturesque village of St Mullins, which was once described as Carlow’s ‘hidden gem,’ may well be a victim of its own success as crowds of tourists are now thronging there every weekend, causing traffic to be congested in the narrow country lanes and roads.

The issue of traffic management in the south Carlow village was raised at the May meeting of Bagenalstown municipal district council.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella raised the matter when he said that cars were blocking access to the Barrow track, as well as roads in the village. Cllr William Quinn proposed that a bridge in the village be pedestrianised to try stem the flow of traffic into the bottle-necked hamlet.

“Because of the large volume of people visiting St Mullins, this needs to be addressed,” he asserted.

Cllr Andy Gladney supported cllr Quinn’s proposal for pedestrianising the bridge.

Jerry Crowley, senior executive engineer, replied that the council has applied for money to carry out a survey of all the traffic going into and out of St Mullins.

“The whole system needs to be looked at. It gets totally choked up when it’s busy,” Mr Crowley confirmed.