Arnold was a completely selfless man who devoted everything to his family

By Charlie Keegan

ARNOLD Mahon, Derrymoyle, Portlaoise Road, Co Laois passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Tuesday 30 March. Aged 75, Arnold had been in serious ill health since May 2017.

In an extensive eulogy to his dad during Arnold’s funeral Mass in the Church of the Holy Cross, Killeshin on Thursday 1 April, his son Arnie paid the following tribute to his dad.

Arnie stated: “Every family’s dad is their hero growing up – the rock of the family, the security man, the local strongman, the quiet hero. Our dad was no different. In fact, he was all that and far, far more. He was a completely selfless man, who devoted everything to his family. It was the same for everybody he met – friends, work colleagues, his community. Whether it was a handshake, a smile or a wink, he had a lovely, warm nature and made time to chat to everyone.

“Dad’s father Addie was born into a big family in Aughamaddock, just off the Timahoe road out of Stradbally. With times being tough at the time, Addie was raised by relations, the Walls, in Clonpierce, just outside Ballylinan. Dad’s mother Katie was a Fleming, born and raised in Glosna, up the road from Pedigree Corner. They set up home in Garraugh in the 1930s, not long after the War of Independence and the Irish Civil War. This was good going considering, as Dad told me, Granny Mahon was a Dev woman and Grandad Mahon was a Collins man!

“Garruagh, Dad’s home place, is the farmyard one field away, located just up the Portlaoise Road from where we currently live. Dad always spoke fondly of his childhood. He had four brothers (Joe, Seamus, Vinny and Eugene) and four sisters (Eileen, Maura, Kay and Vera) – a house of 11, which I can only imagine was great craic to grow up in.

“He had many great memories of his childhood. He had a great relationship with his siblings and was very fond of them all, as they were of him. I’m sure he was an ideal son for his parents. He was very fond of his mother whom, he said, would give you her last coins. I’m sure in a family of 11, any treats were highly prized. He told us on a few occasions how he would raid the odd pot of jam out of the house and head down the fields with a spoon and the jam jar!”

After finishing school, Arnold was a garda for a short while, but the night shifts were not to his liking.

“He had gone to agricultural college in Multyfarnham, with our uncle Míchael there as well. He gained a job with Teagasc in Oak Park, where he spent the majority of his life, working up until his retirement. Dad had a huge passion for physical work, both in Oak Park and at home. They (children) learned from men who worked with Arnold that he was a powerhouse of a man.”

In Oak Park he made lifelong friends and had great memories. “He took us in for Christmas parties for families and we have memories of going to Oak Park proud as punch our dad worked there when the World Ploughing Championships were staged there.

“He took the table tennis and pool competitions very seriously there and it was a working environment he greatly enjoyed. Many of his work colleagues were very good to him and journeyed to Dublin to visit him in Beaumont and Rathgar hospitals.”

Arnie said his dad had a big grá for sport, particularly GAA and rugby. He won county medals with Killeshin in Gaelic football and played with great footballers in Killeshin, particularly the great Liamy Doran, a colossus at centre-back. “Locals such as the Whelans in Killeshin told me Dad was fairly handy himself as a Bomber Liston-style full-forward, who would catch the ball and either fist it over or feed the corner forwards. He played as a defender in his latter years, finishing up at corner-back. After retiring from football, Dad put endless hours into the under-sixes, eights and tens in Killeshin.

“The vast majority of adult players or club members would remember Dad coaching them or being involved in club activities in one form or another. Dad was also very supportive of the Killeshin Soccer Club. He would encourage us to play and supported the club financially whatever way he could.

“He loved playing rugby with Carlow and with his brothers. There was a fantastic social element within the rugby, as well as the playing end. ***The Nationalist*** penned a lovely piece last year after Joe’s death, summing up Arnold and his brothers’ rugby careers. It stated: ‘The Mahon brothers lived for cup rugby. Seamus won a Towns Cup in 1965, while Arnie, Vinnie and Joe featured regularly on Carlow teams in a time when silverware was hard to come by. They won several league and cup medals on different teams in the club. Vinny, at tighthead prop, had a happy knack of being able to strike for the opposition ball without allowing his side of the scrum to collapse. All four brothers were the epitome of the sport from a different era. They loved the camaraderie and craic after games, which quite often went well into the next morning’.”

Arnold continued: “Dad was also a talented boxer and gave us one or two brief lessons in the back garden. If you caught him with a decent shot, you could be guaranteed a good shot back in return! He entered the garda boxing championships when training as a garda in Templemore and only lost the final due to a cut.

“Apart from sport, he enjoyed going to dances with his brothers. The rugby club was the local, but he knew every dance hall in Ireland – his knowledge of villages and towns of Ireland second to none.

“He loved the socialising so much that he knew Mam for 11 years before he got down on his knee. She managed to tame him eventually, as he followed her to Australia to get her to come home and get married.

“Of course, he didn’t make anyone the wiser he had fallen for a woman. He told those at home he was off to the Canaries for three weeks! Mam left in 1976, Dad went out in 1977 for a month; she came back in 1980 and they were married in 1981. The house in Derrymoyle was already built by Dad for her to move into in 1981. Four children arrived in 1985, 1988, 1990 and 1992.”

He had a great grá for singing ballads and songs at family trad sessions at home.

Arnie said: “His children can only describe Arnold as a sensational dad. Mam was obviously very busy as a doctor, being pulled out for calls left, right and centre and at all hours. This was well before CareDoc existed. Dad put a savage amount of hours into all of us. Hours were spent on tables, spellings, maths, Gaeilge, county towns, rivers, mountains. He became a swimming teacher in St Fiacc’s pool and taught many kids, including us, how to swim. This was obviously vital to him as he had lost his brother Eugene to the River Barrow during his childhood. As well as the swimming, he taught a multitude of different sports and life skills in our home place of Derrymoyle.

“He always had time to kick around a ball in the garden or to have a sprint to see if we had become faster. He juggled this with having the garden at its best, a quiet paradise for us all to spend our years in. The garden at one side was a football haven with high posts attached to soccer goals to convert them to GAA-style ones.

“At the other end, it was biodiversity at its finest – bird feeders and pollinator plants at work to bring a multitude of life to the place.

“He was a man of strong faith and took us every week without fail to Mass, as well as getting us to recite our prayers on the way to the Gaelscoil and Killeshin NS every school morning. He was a member of the church choir in Graiguecullen, was a eucharistic minister and collected the baskets at various stages.

“If I was to sum him up as a family man, he gave us everything and owed us nothing. He was our rock, our everything.”

On family holidays, Arnold drove the camper van through Wales and England, then across France to the south and even as far as northern Spain.

“We had incredible adventures at a variety of different campsites. We also spent summers down in Poulshone beach in Wexford with friends and cousins, Dad taking it upon himself to teach people to swim or to throw them up on a surfboard and bring them around on the waves.

“Our last major family holiday was in December 2016 for Mam and Dad’s 35th wedding anniversary. We were so happy for getting the chance to go on this holiday to Florida, the Everglades and the Dominican Republic.

“In May 2017, Dad was diagnosed with an inoperable brain stem tumour after suffering a seizure at home. To say he fought it with everything he had would be an understatement. He was in and out of Beaumont, St Luke’s, Rathgar, Carlow District Hospital, The Rehab and St Luke’s, Kilkenny at various periods, but he thankfully spent the vast majority of his time at home in Derrymoyle. Mam ceased work in June 2017 to give him absolutely incredible dedication in his final years.

“He walked up and down Derrymoyle Lane regularly since his diagnosis – first unaided, then with a walker, and when his balance went, he travelled up and down in his scooter, kindly gifted him by his sister Eileen. He would not let the tumour overcome his determination and resilience.

“Mam was incredible to him, as were his siblings. Joe brought him for his weekly drives and he and Sarah were constantly up to visit him in hospital in Dublin. Vinny was in and out from next door to give a hand and Seamus and James gave us a massive hand getting Derrymoyle sorted for John Minion, who did a great job building a fantastic extension to cater for Dad’s needs. Dad’s sisters were always calling to bring him outside for a walk or to sing songs with him or to have a good chat and we really appreciate the fact that every one of our cousins called to him. Visitors went far beyond relations. Neighbours were always looking out for us. Everyone was so good to him in his final years. Mary constantly prayed for him, as did a great many others.

“The consultant in Beaumont said it was a miracle Arnold was well enough to leave hospital in late 2017 and, I have no doubt, everyone’s prayers played a big part.”

He received wonderful hospital care and Arnie thanked the doctors, consultants and nursing teams who looked after him with such care and devotion.

Arnie described his dad as “a proud Mahon of Garraugh, part of a legendary crew”. The family seem to have connections to everyone, especially in sporting circles. When planning the funeral with Marc Carpenter, Mark’s mother Ciss was able to tell them she had incredibly fond memories of coming out to Mahon’s to play camogie with Arnold’s sisters. They were all part of a Laois county camogie championship with Killeshin.

Arnie’s eulogy continued: “Dad and his siblings are all part of an older generation, with great stories and adventures from a very different Ireland. Their stories are part of every family history and we are very lucky to have them. In the past 12 months, we have lost Dad, Joe, Uncle Míchael and, just last week, Dad’s Uncle Paddy. It has certainly been a tough year for the Mahons. Thankfully, we still have Seamus, Vincent and the four girls. We’ll continue to cherish them.”

Following Mass, celebrated by Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin, Arnold was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Arnold is mourned by his wife Patricia (née O’Toole), children Arnie, Sheena, Jeremy and David, siblings Eileen, Maura, Seamus, Kay, Vera, Vincent and predeceased by Joe and Eugene. He is also survived by daughter-in-law Serena, son-in-law Ian, Jeremy’s fiancée Elaine, David’s partner Karina, by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, former work colleagues, kind neighbours and his circle of friends.