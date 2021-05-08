Arrivals into Dublin Airport increase despite mandatory hotel quarantine

Arrivals into Dublin Airport increased by 6 per cent last week despite the State’s mandatory hotel quarantine system for passengers coming from 71 designated countries.

Over 10,700 passengers arrived at the airport last week, 600 more than the week previous according to the Irish Examiner.

The number of foreign residents flying into Dublin Airport jumped by 11 per cent, increasing to just under 4,000 from 3,600 two weeks ago.

The mandatory hotel quarantine system continues to draw criticism, with members of the Italian community in Ireland becoming the latest to raise their concerns, saying the approach is discriminatory.

Fianna Fáil senator Lisa Chambers has also called for hotel quarantine to be axed, adding: “We can do quarantining successfully from home by checking in on people and that is what is happening in other member states. I see no reason why Ireland cannot do the same.”

Earlier this week, the Department of Health issued guidance stating passengers travelling due for essential medical reasons would now be exempt from hotel quarantine.

The person will also be permitted to travel with a companion who will also be exempt from hotel quarantine. In the case of a child travelling for medical treatment, their parents and siblings also qualify for the exemption.