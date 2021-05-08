Beautiful home offers chance to get away from it all

By Suzanne Pender

Set amidst the foothills of Mt Leinster, this gorgeous three-bedroomed residence at Coonogue, Ballymurphy, Borris is set on a c.2 HA site approximately mid way between Ballymurphy and Kiltealy.

On a quiet road, yet within 45 mins of Kilkenny, Carlow and Wexford and only 20 mins from Enniscorthy, this property is ideal for those looking to get away from it all and still have facilities within easy reach.

There are schools in Ballymurphy and Kiltealy (c.4km) and renowned walking trails on the nearby Slieve Gar and Blackstairs Mountains.

This purpose built home has been cleverly designed and is tastefully decorated. With the integrated garage, there is scope to turn this into an additional bedroom or home office/playroom.

For sale by private treaty – offers invited in the region of €295,000