Death notices

Nancy Anna Elizabeth O’Brien (née Foley)

Oak Hill, Carlow and formerly of Rathmore, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 6 May 2021 peacefully in the loving care of the staff of SignaCare, Killerig; predeceased by her husband Jerry, grandson Stuart and partner Danny (Heart), brothers and sisters; sadly missed by her son Gerald, daughters Janet, Debbie, Thrish, Linda and Joanne, son-in-law, grandchildren, brother, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Nancy rest in peace.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place. Removal from Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly on Monday at 11.30am to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by cremation in The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross at 2.30pm. Nancy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam. Her cremation service can be viewed on www.vimeo.com/event/153499

Michael (Mick) Gray

Harbour Street, Ballynacargy, Co. Westmeath, (suddenly) at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, pre-deceased by his wife Teresa, (nee Townsend), parents Pat & Kathleen,brother Sean, sisters Maureen and Josie. He will be sadly missed by his brother Tom, sisters Chrissie Rocke and Ann Phelan, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11 o’clock in the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy followed by burial afterwards in Kildavin cemetery, Co. Carlow.

Due to covid restrictions and in accordance with government guidelines fifty people are allowed to attend.