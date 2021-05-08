Fringe festival all set for next month

Saturday, May 08, 2021

By Suzanne Pender

ORGANISERS of Carlow’s Fringe Arts Festival have combined creativity and ingenuity to present a virtual festival this year, which runs from 4-12 June. The festival will include outdoor walking tours, virtual music concerts, table displays of local artwork at Carlow Farmers’ Market and 20 different window displays in businesses in Carlow town. The walking tours will include views of existing sculptures and new murals created as part of the festival. 

If you are interested in taking part as a volunteer or would like to display your artwork, contact the organisers on 087 6149874.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Junk food campaigner encourages people to sign obesity petition

Saturday, 08/05/21 - 6:00pm

Beautiful home offers chance to get away from it all

Saturday, 08/05/21 - 4:00pm

Arnold was a completely selfless man who devoted everything to his family

Saturday, 08/05/21 - 3:00pm