Fringe festival all set for next month

By Suzanne Pender

ORGANISERS of Carlow’s Fringe Arts Festival have combined creativity and ingenuity to present a virtual festival this year, which runs from 4-12 June. The festival will include outdoor walking tours, virtual music concerts, table displays of local artwork at Carlow Farmers’ Market and 20 different window displays in businesses in Carlow town. The walking tours will include views of existing sculptures and new murals created as part of the festival.

If you are interested in taking part as a volunteer or would like to display your artwork, contact the organisers on 087 6149874.