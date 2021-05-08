  • Home >
Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious assault in Charleville

Saturday, May 08, 2021

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a series assault in Co Cork on Friday.

The incident took place in Charleville, shortly after 5pm, in which a man in his late 20s was seriously injured.

The man sustained a number of lacerations during an altercation involving a group of people on Bakers Road.

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is said to be stable.

Investigating gardaí are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward, particularly those who may have camera footage from the Bakers Road area.

Those with information can contact Gardaí in Charleville on 063-21770, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.

