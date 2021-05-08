Gardaí arrest man in connection with assault in Louth

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the alleged assault and false imprisonment of two men in Co Louth.

It is understood that the victims aged in their 20s and 30s were held against their will by a group of men after they arrived at a house in Omeath on Friday afternoon.

One of the men managed to free himself and raise the alarm. The second man was discovered near Drumad a short time later.

Both were taken to the Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with non-life threatening injuries, and they have since been discharged.

The suspect, aged in his 20s, was picked up this morning and taken to Dundalk Garda Station for questioning.