Gardaí arrest man in connection with assault in Louth

Saturday, May 08, 2021

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the alleged assault and false imprisonment of two men in Co Louth.

It is understood that the victims aged in their 20s and 30s were held against their will by a group of men after they arrived at a house in Omeath on Friday afternoon.

One of the men managed to free himself and raise the alarm. The second man was discovered near Drumad a short time later.

Both were taken to the Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with non-life threatening injuries, and they have since been discharged.

The suspect, aged in his 20s, was picked up this morning and taken to Dundalk Garda Station for questioning.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

One new death and 408 Covid cases confirmed

Saturday, 08/05/21 - 5:21pm

Human rights watchdog concerned about trafficking into Ireland

Saturday, 08/05/21 - 3:46pm

Steve Aiken resigns as Ulster Unionist Party leader

Saturday, 08/05/21 - 3:13pm