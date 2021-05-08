One new death and 408 Covid cases confirmed

Kenneth Fox

A further death and an additional 408 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

There has been a total of 4,919 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a further 252,303 confirmed cases of the virus in the State as well.

Nphet said of the cases notified today: 205 are men and 202 are women, 77 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31 years old.

They said as of 8am today, 110 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and there are 33 are in ICU. There have been nine additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours as well.

In terms of the vaccine rollout, as of May 6th a total of 1,746,912 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

This includes 1,267,167 people who have received their first dose and 479,745 people who have received their second dose.

Designated states

It comes as the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly said he intends to add two additional States to the list of designated states.

People arriving into Ireland having been in or travelled through these States in the previous 14 days must enter mandatory hotel quarantine.

The decision to add to the list of designated States was taken following advice received by the chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan.

Passengers from these States that arrive in Ireland after 4am on Wednesday, May 12th are required to enter quarantine in a designated hotel.

The additional countries to be added to the list are: Nepal and Anguilla.

Minister Donnelly said he is also revoking the designation in place for: Armenia, Aruba, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Curaçao, Italy, Jordan, Kosovo, Lebanon, North Macedonia and Ukraine. The revocations come into effect from today.

The Department of Health said all travellers into Ireland must have a negative pre-departure test and those from non-designated countries must observe ‘Home Quarantine’.