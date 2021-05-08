Pictures: Darkness Into Light marches on despite Covid

People all around the county marked the annual Peita Darkness Into Light fundraiser by walking, running and swimming as dawn broke on Saturday morning.

This is the second year the fundraiser, supported by Electric Ireland, has been impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.

However, despite being unable to gather in large groups, people around the county braved the cold to raise vital funds for Peita House and offer support and hope to those affected by suicide.

The event, which has been held each year since 2009, has raised over €6.5 million at the time of writing, including €1.1 million raised during last night’s Late Late Show Darkness Into Light Pieta Special.

Events were also held around the world where Covid-19 restrictions have eased, with many sharing images on social media using the hashtags #DarknessIntoLight2021 and #DIL2021.

Hope and Support. That is what we Pieta can provide. What a morning! Photos and powerful messages of love are flying in from Ireland and across the world this morning. We really are #BrighterTogether #DIL2021 https://t.co/uNsNIX1ImZ — Pieta (@PietaHouse) May 8, 2021

Donations can be made to Pieta House via their website, or by texting ‘PIETA’ to 50300 to donate €2.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can freephone the Samaritans 24 hours a day for confidential support at 116 123 or email [email protected]

You can also freephone the national Bereavement Support Line run by the HSE and Irish Hospice Foundation at 1800 80 70 77 (Monday-Friday 10am-1pm), and the contact information for a range of mental health supports is available at https://www.mentalhealthireland.ie/get-support/.

In the case of an emergency, or if you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or self-harm, dial 999/112.