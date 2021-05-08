Three hospitalised after Monaghan collision

Three people have been taken to hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Co Monaghan on Friday.

The two vehicle collision took place shortly before 3pm on the N2 at Annamarran, near Carrickmacross.

A woman in her 30s and a girl (7) from one car were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Louth by ambulance.

The driver of the second car, a woman in her late 50s, was air-lifted to Tallaght Hospital, Dublin.

The scene had been closed to traffic to allow for an examination by Garda forensic investigators, but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or those who were travelling in the area at the time, to contact them at Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042-9690190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any garda station.