Billy Hoare: postman, poet, peace commissioner and local historian

The late Billy Hoare

By Charlie Keegan

GRAIGNAMANAGH has lost one of its most popular, versatile and distinguished citizens with the peaceful passing at his home on Sunday 25 April of Billy Hoare, ‘Garrai Árd’, Brandondale. Billy had waged a brave battle with cancer over the past four years, an illness he bore with great fortitude.

Billy, who was aged 81 – he was born on 29 May 1939 – was a man of many parts, serving his local community in a wide variety of roles. It is appropriate, to borrow a phrase from history, to describe Billy Hoare as ‘A man for all seasons’.

By profession he was a postman, covering the St Mullins/Tinnahinch areas of Co Carlow for decades. Billy started off as a telegraph boy with the Department of Posts and Telegraphs in New Ross before promotion to the position of postman. He retired in September 1999, having completed 40 years of loyal and conscientious service.

As a man of outgoing, friendly disposition, Billy was hugely popular with the people he served on his daily postal route.

He provided an important link, particularly to elderly people, who might not have a great deal of social contact with other people. He was a contact to convey messages and undertake many a task, including reading ESB meters for people on his daily postal round.

In 1994, Billy hit our television screens when selected by RTÉ as being deemed ideal to portray an Irish rural postman. In the course of a documentary called ***All human life, football and dogs***, Billy eulogised the Barrow Valley area and the characters he encountered and the situations that had arisen during his years in the postal service. It was a tour de force by the colourful Graig postman, a wonderful advertisement for this lovely area along the Carlow/Kilkenny border.

And when he quit smoking, Billy was selected to feature on the ***Healthy Village*** RTÉ One television programme.

Billy was a peace commissioner, a writer of poetry, a noted local historian and long-time Graignamanagh correspondent for the ***Kilkenny People*** newspaper, penning the area’s local notes.

He was also a musician and a member of the Graignamanagh-based Barrow Boys Showband in the 1960s and ’70s. Billy played bass guitar and was occasionally band vocalist. He also played with The Marshalls, another Graig band.

Billy treaded the boards with the local Duiske Players Drama Group during the 1980s and ’90s. He directed a number of plays by the ‘Players’, having a high regard for the works of John B Keane who, at one stage, wrote Billy a letter of commendation. He appeared as Seán Dota in Keane’s ***Sive*** with the Watergate Productions in Kilkenny.

The GAA played a major part in Billy’s life. He won a Kilkenny South minor hurling medal with Graig in 1957. But it was on the administrative side that he left his greatest mark on the club from the Carlow/Kilkenny border. Billy served as club secretary for a total of 21 years between 1967 and 1999 and was cathaoirleach continuously from 1983 to 1998. He also held the positions of club PRO and treasurer (1990). In addition, Billy served as county board rep and southern board rep.

A poet of considerable talent, Billy wrote a book of poems he called ***Down by the Devil’s Eyebrow***.

Some of Billy’s poetry was carried in the 226-page Graignamanagh GAA Club’s golden jubilee book ***A field of dreams***, published by the club in April 2003.

In 1985, Billy’s writing skills came to the fore when he was named winner of the GAA’s prestigious McNamee Award for his poem entitled ***Kilkenny’s Hurling Hall of Fame***. The award was presented to the Graignamanagh clubman by GAA president of the day Mick Loftus.

As a lifelong hurling man, in the wider GAA world Billy was a dedicated follower of Kilkenny county hurling and camogie teams at all grades. In June 2018, Billy was the Graig club’s guest of honour at the official opening of the local Dr Tierney Park. The opening was performed by Jimmy Walsh, cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Board. It was indeed a proud day for Billy.

The venue commemorates the Dr William Tierney, long-time GP in Graig.

Billy was an avid golfer and a member of Borris Golf Club and the Graignamanagh Golf Society.

A founder member of Graignamanagh Credit Union, he was a strong supporter of the ethos of the credit union movement. He was also a member of Graignamanagh Historical Association.

One of Billy’s annual roles was playing Santa for a number of years at Christmas parties for children in Graig and Mount Juliet. Again, a man for all seasons.

He was married to Chrissie Delaney from Thomastown. They wed in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown on 2 March 1965, with their wedding reception following in Kilkenny’s Metropole Hotel.

Billy’s remains were removed to Duiske Abbey on Tuesday morning, 27 April, where Fr Mark Townsend, PP, Graignamanagh was celebrant of his funeral Mass. At High Street, Denise Fenlon, a member of Graignamanagh Brass Band, played ***Abide with me*** on trumpet – Billy was a long-time member of the town’s brass band.

Significant symbols of Billy’s life placed on his coffin in Duiske Abbey by family members were a Graignamanagh GAA jersey, Billy’s familiar blue cap, his book of poems, tulips from the Hoare garden – Billy was a keen and talented gardener, and blossoms from the tree at the front of the family home.

Readings at Mass were by Daniel Manning (grandnephew) and Yvonne Breen (niece), while the Prayers of the Faithful were recited by granddaughters Ciana and Aoife. The wonderful singing of hymns was by Peter Prendergast, Graignamanagh.

Following Mass, Billy was laid to rest in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tinnahinch, with Fr Townsend reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

A guard of honour was provided on the town’s Semple Bridge by members of Graignamanagh GAA, observing Covid-19 regulations, and many local people came out to bid a sad farewell to this proud, larger-than-life Graig man.

Billy is the last of the Hoare boys, predeceased by his sister Mary, brothers Pat, Seán, Mickey and in early December 2020 by his brother Eamon.

He is mourned by his wife Chrissie, children Brendan (Essex, UK), Frances Cushen (Main Street, Graignamanagh), Amber Hoare (Cottage Gardens, Graignamanagh) and Sinéad Jackson (Whitehall, Graignamanagh), sister Ann Wilson (Litchfield, Staffordshire, UK), sons-in-law Mark and Rob, cherished grandchildren Ciana, Keelan, Aoife and Áine, by nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, his GAA colleagues, wide circle of friends and the wider community of his beloved Graignamanagh.

The following is the opening verse of Billy Hoare’s McNamee

Award winning poem of ***Kilkenny’s Hurling Hall of Fame

I’ve been thinking of Kilkenny and their mighty hurling deeds

And how our famous hurlers have fulfilled our hurling needs

Recalling those heroes makes my heart swell up with pride

Those stars that shone like beacons in each black and amber side

The GAA was founded just a century ago

And in its coloured history Kilkenny’s record show

So let us jog our memory and cherish every name.***

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.