Businesses prepare for reopening as further easing of restrictions to go ahead

Businesses around the country are readying themselves for tomorrow’s reopening under the next stage of the Government’s easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

From May 10th, the phased reopening of non-essential retail will commence, allowing for the full reopening of outdoor retail and the resumption of click-and-collect services. In-store shopping can also resume by appointment.

Hairdressers, barbers and other personal services will also lift their shutters on Monday for the first time this year, open by appointment only.

Inter-county travel makes its return, with people permitted to leave their own county for non-essential reasons once again, while cultural amenities, such as museums and galleries will welcome back visitors.

What changes from next Monday? All the key points in 50 seconds 👇⏱️ 🛍️Click & Collect

✂️Hairdressers & Barbers

🖼️Cultural attractions

🏐Sports for adults in pods of 15

🛣️Intercounty travel

Three households will be able to meet outdoors, including private gardens, and the vaccine bonus will allow vaccinated people to meet an unvaccinated household indoors, so long as no one is at risk of serious illness.

Up to 15 people will be able to meet as part of an organised gathering, while adult sports training sessions can resume in pods of the same number.

Mass will return for the first time since Christmas, with religious services to be given the green light for up to 50 people.

The number of mourners permitted at a funeral will also increase to 50, as will the number of guests permitted at the ceremony of a wedding. However, only six people may attend the reception afterwards if it is to be held indoors, while 15 can attend if it is held outdoors.

Tomorrow’s changes come ahead of a further easing of restrictions on May 17th which will see the full return of non-essential retail, with in-store shopping without appointments to be permitted once again.