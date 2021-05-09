FF and FG accused of being ‘anti-democratic’

By Suzanne Pender

FIANNA Fáil and Fine Gael were accused of being anti-democratic and ‘taking advantage of the pandemic’ by voting to reduce the number of notices of motion at Carlow’s municipal district meetings.

At last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, members voted to change standing orders and reduce the number of notices of motion allowed to be brought forward at each meeting by an individual councillor from three to two.

Cllr Fintan Phelan proposed the change in order to “streamline the meetings” and also encouraged members to “focus on issues relating to Carlow town and its citizens.”

“Any issue of a wider interest can be brought up at the county council meetings … there’s lots of work to be done in the town and let’s get on with it here,” he stated.

Cllr Ken Murnane seconded the proposal, adding “keep the meetings to municipal business.”

However, cllr Adrienne Wallace stated she was “opposed to this ridiculous proposal,” quipping that cllr Phelan was simply “throwing his dummy out.”

She described the proposal as a snap decision by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, which was anti-democratic, taking advantage of the pandemic and limiting to smaller parties.

“You might at some stage end up the smaller party, so this might come back to bite you in the future,” cllr Wallace stated.

“This is an attempt to silence progressive voices,” she added.

Senior executive office Eamonn Brophy indicated that there were two suggested changes to standing orders to put before members. The first was the reduction of notices of motion from three to two a month and the second proposal that a notice of motion must relate to the business of the municipal district.

Cllr John Cassin asked who would define what is municipal district business, while mayor cllr Fergal Browne agreed that there “could be a difficulty” with deciding what exactly was municipal district business.

They pointed to notice of motion in the past that dealt with wider issues, but still greatly affected people living in Carlow town.

A debate then ensued on whether the two proposed changes to standing orders should be voted on together or separately. This resulted in a roll call vote, with Fianna Fáil members cllrs Andrea Dalton, Ken Murnane and Fintan Phelan voting that they be taken together, while cllrs Fergal Browne, John Cassin, Tom O’Neill and Adrienne Wallace voted for it to be dealt with separately.

The vote on notices of motion being reduced from three to two was passed by six votes to one, with cllr Wallace the only member voting against.

A vote on limiting the notices of motion to strictly Carlow municipal district matters only was defeated, with the three Fianna Fáil members – Dalton, Murnane and Phelan – the only ones to vote in favour.

Following the vote, a number of councillors appealed for notices of motion to be relevant to the municipal district and for ‘common sense to prevail.’