Over €170,000 of cash and drugs seized in Dublin

Sunday, May 09, 2021

Gardaí in Dublin have seized €35,000 worth of cocaine and €140,000 in cash following a search operation in the Kilmore area on Saturday.

The discovery was part of an investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs, with gardaí attached to the DMR North Divisional Drugs Units from Ballymun and Clontarf involved in the search of the house on Kilbarron Avenue in Dublin 5.

During the course of the operation, the cash and drugs were seized and a man in his 60s was arrested at the scene.

He is currently being detained at Ballymun Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Looking to escape the madness? This idyllic Donegal home is just the ticket

Sunday, 09/05/21 - 12:12pm

EU agreement on vaccine certificates for international travel expected by mid-June

Sunday, 09/05/21 - 12:00pm

Filming of Disney sequel Disenchanted to begin in Irish locations on Monday

Sunday, 09/05/21 - 10:55am