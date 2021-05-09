By Suzanne Pender

This deceptively spacious bungalow residence at Barrowview, Rossmore, Killeshin, commands an elevated private site with stunning panoramic views of Carlow town and the Barrow Valley.

Constructed in 1987, the residence presents a spacious upper floor with gable and windows and a cleverly designed basement area, with direct vehicular access from rear yard area.

The current configuration supports three bedrooms and a generous study at ground floor level, with a further two bedrooms are large living space above. The entire offers extensive scope for interpretation.

Price €325,000 BER D1

Contact Sherry Fitzgerald McDermott 059-9140344