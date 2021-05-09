Taoiseach receives his first Covid vaccine in Cork

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Cork today.

The Fianna Fáil leader shared a video on his official Twitter account showing him getting his first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine at Cork City Hall.

Mr Martin tweeted: “Delighted to get my #CovidVaccine today from the fantastic @HSELive staff and volunteers at Cork City Hall.”

The tweet added: “The vaccines are making a major difference, as we protect the most vulnerable and open up society!”

Speaking to media at Cork City Hall, Mr Martin said: “I think we’re making great progress as a country.

“I think people have done extremely well in responding to the various guidelines over the last number of months and the results are that we are emerging from this pandemic.

“We’re set to have a good summer if we can keep this progress going and the vaccination is certainly helping in bring down severe illness and bringing down death and hospitalisation, so keep with it and we’re making progress.”

The State’s vaccination programme continues to gather pace, with a record 52,000 doses being administered last Friday.

A statement from the Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that as of May 6th, 1,746,912 vaccine doses have been administered in the State. The figure includes 1,267,167 first doses and 479,745 second doses.

‘Time for hope’

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it was a time “for hope”, adding the recent lifting of restrictions had not been accompanied by a surge in infection rates.

“What’s happening is that as we’re opening up, as people are travelling around more, people are still sticking with the basic measures, they are staying outdoors, they’re wearing the masks where they need to and they’re keeping their distance from people,” he told RTÉ Radio One.

“They’re doing the basics and it’s having a big effect. And, on top of that, obviously we’re vaccinating now several hundred thousand people a week, which helps. So, I am hopeful. I am an optimist.”

Mr Donnelly said Monday would be a big day in relation to how the latest relaxations would impact transmission rates. He said the following Monday would also be key, when retail reopens fully.

“If we all continue doing what clearly we have been doing over the last few months, I think we’re looking at a really, really positive summer – the kind of summer the country needs,” he added.