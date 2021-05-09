A stroll along the Barrow in Bagenalstown

Our photographer Michael O’Rourke has been out and about taking pictures of people and places around Co Carlow. This is what he found when he walked along the River Barrow in Bagenalstown
Catriona Corr takes a dip in the Barrow at Bagenalstown
Ann Buckeridge and Kitty Curran
Members of the Barrow Wild Swimming Group pictured after their swim in the River Barrow in Bagenalstown
Sam and Doireann Core and íde Nolan watch a duck and its ducklings swim past
Shane Hickey and his dog Homer
Out for a cycle were Geraldine Collins and her daughter Emily
Walkers and cyclists alike stop for a coffee along the Barrow
Cyclists Fran Gahan, Philip Murphy, Fran Dooley and Denis Ryan take a break
Out for a walk along the River Barrow were David and Theresa Clery and their dogs Peggy and Ivy
Kieran Cummins gives his sons Josh and Sam some fishing tips
Kitty Curran and Ann Buckeridge feed the wildlife along the Barrow in Bagenalstown
Patricia Canty, Sarah Bambrick and Sarah Foley enjoy the sunshine