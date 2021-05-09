A stroll along the Barrow in Bagenalstown

Sunday, May 09, 2021

Our photographer Michael O’Rourke has been out and about taking pictures of people and places around Co Carlow. This is what he found when he walked along the River Barrow in Bagenalstown

 

Catriona Corr takes a dip in the Barrow at Bagenalstown

Ann Buckeridge and Kitty Curran

Members of the Barrow Wild Swimming Group pictured after their swim in the River Barrow in Bagenalstown

Sam and Doireann Core and íde Nolan watch a duck and its ducklings swim past

Shane Hickey and his dog Homer

Out for a cycle were Geraldine Collins and her daughter Emily

Walkers and cyclists alike stop for a coffee along the Barrow

Cyclists Fran Gahan, Philip Murphy, Fran Dooley and Denis Ryan take a break

Out for a walk along the River Barrow were David and Theresa Clery and their dogs Peggy and Ivy

Kieran Cummins gives his sons Josh and Sam some fishing tips

Kitty Curran and Ann Buckeridge feed the wildlife along the Barrow in Bagenalstown

Patricia Canty, Sarah Bambrick and Sarah Foley enjoy the sunshine

