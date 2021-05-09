By Suzanne Pender

Beautifully presented three bedroom detached dormer bungalow at The Downs, Pollerton with tastefully decorated interior and impeccably maintained exterior.

The residence in situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, and enjoys the added benefit of double gate vehicle access to the rear garden. Located within easy access onto main Carlow/Dublin Road and convenient to M9 interchange. Within short walking distance to Carlow town centre and local amenities including schools, Sandhills shopping centre and sporting facilities.

Viewing of this fine family home is highly recommended. Comprising: reception hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, utility, shower room, three bedrooms, bathroom.

Contact: T.M. Byrne & Son Ltd, 18 Dublin Street, Carlow 059 9132500