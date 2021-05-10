Coronavirus: 381 new cases and no further deaths reported

No further coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the Republic on Monday, while 381 new cases of the disease have been confirmed.

Of the new cases, 188 were in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 30 in Kildare, 13 in Limerick, 13 in Cork, 13 in Tipperary, 13 in Westmeath and the remaining 72 were spread across 15 other counties.

The latest figures show 124 Covid-19 patients in hospital, 31 of whom are in intensive care.

Donegal has the highest incidence rate in the country at 261 cases per 100,000, followed by Kildare at 251 and Westmeath at 202.

It comes as the chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said no decision on the use of the Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines for the under-50s will be made until the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) issues advice.

Dr Holohan said he expects to receive an updated recommendation from the committee on the issue in the coming days.

His comments follow the Taoiseach on Sunday voicing his support for lowering the age limit on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to ensure no jabs go to waste.

The HSE has asked for “flexibility” to allow the use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Janssen vaccine for people aged under 50.

Niac has previously recommended that the Janssen and AstraZeneca jabs are not to be given to people under 50 amid concerns over links with rare blood clots.

Meanwhile, a Covid-19 outbreak at Mountjoy Prison has seen 19 inmates and a number of staff infected.

The number of staff who contracted the virus has not been confirmed, but positive cases are being confined to specific areas in the prison.

Test and trace work is under way with the HSE and arrangements are in place to conduct mass testing of staff and prisoners.

“The Irish Prison Service is working closely with Public Health, HSE with regard to the management of the current outbreak including making arrangements for the mass testing of staff and prisoners in the Mountjoy and Dochas prisons,” a statement issued on Monday said.